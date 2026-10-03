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'The boys did everything perfectly!' – Roberto Mancini reacts after Italy pass ultimate maturity test in Paris
Mancini's evolving Italy pass toughest test of maturity in Paris
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini declared his side's 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against France as a significant step forward in their ongoing development. The Azzurri showed bravery and tactical discipline at the Stade de France, fighting back through Alessandro Bastoni after Michael Olise opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick.
Having made only two changes from the side that defeated Turkey in Bursa, Mancini rewarded consistent performances by keeping faith in a young starting line-up.
The result leaves Italy well-positioned in Group A as they prepare for Monday's home fixture in Bologna.
- AFP
Head coach hails collective attitude and defensive structure
Speaking after the final whistle, Mancini commended his squad's ability to remain compact while attempting to play out under severe French pressing. Despite surrendering territorial control, Italy limited Zinedine Zidane's side to few quality chances and generated superior first-half scoring opportunities.
Mancini highlighted that his players executed every tactical instruction with precision.
"The boys did everything perfectly," Mancini stated. "They defended as a team and attacked as a team. It was definitely a very positive evening. I wanted to see another step forward in our journey. I liked how they tried to play even though it wasn't easy against a team of great champions. We did well to concede little despite them having more possession."
Vertical style and aggressive pressing define new Italy identity
Reflecting on the team's tactical framework, Mancini emphasised that maintaining an aggressive, forward-thinking approach remains non-negotiable. Italy weathered a second-half storm thanks to key saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma before pressing high to force the error that led to Bastoni's equaliser.
Mancini noted that building consistency takes time, but the squad's commitment remains clear.
"We know that it will take a bit of time, but the attitude should always be the same," Mancini added. "Against France, it was a tough test because we faced a great national team. We want to continue our growth path."
- IPA Sport
Azzurri prepare for Turkey rematch in Bologna
Italy return home to face Turkey in Bologna on Monday, seeking to replicate their previous victory in Bursa. Mancini plans to evaluate squad freshness following an intense three-match window in seven days.
France remain in Paris to prepare for their second home fixture of the window.
Mancini aims to conclude the international break with another positive performance.
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