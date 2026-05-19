Roberto De Zerbi says Tottenham hatred should motivate stars in Premier League survival battle

Spurs have shown notable signs of defensive steel since De Zerbi took the helm, conceding only one first-half goal across his opening five matches in charge. Demanding that his players channel the collective animosity into a defiant performance, he added: "It's a motivation, it's a challenge. If a challenge is tougher, it's better for us to find new motivation and to be focused on staying together from the beginning to the end of the game.

"The pride is amazing motivation. The pride, if everyone wants Tottenham relegated, I think for one Tottenham player, one Tottenham fan, all the people who work inside Tottenham, it has to be the biggest motivation."