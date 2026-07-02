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Robert Lewandowski's wife 'scared as hell' and opens up on downside of marriage with star athlete as striker joins Chicago Fire from Barcelona
Chicago Fire complete Lewandowski signing
Chicago Fire have confirmed the signing of Lewandowski on a free transfer, with the Poland international committing to a deal through the 2027-28 season. The MLS club described the arrival of the veteran striker as "a Defining Moment in Chicago Sports". Lewandowski leaves Barcelona after scoring 120 goals in 193 appearances across four seasons. During his time at Camp Nou, he won three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Supercopa de Espana before eventually moving to the United States.
While the transfer marks a major moment for Chicago Fire, it has also prompted an emotional response from Lewandowski's family as they prepare to begin a new chapter.
Lewandowska shares honest emotions over move
The striker's wife, Lewandowska, addressed the family's relocation in a lengthy post on Instagram, explaining that the move has been far from straightforward despite the excitement surrounding it. She admitted she had debated how to share her feelings before deciding to speak openly.
She wrote: "I spent a long time wondering what to write here. I could post a photo with a smile, write that 'we're moving forward' and pretend everything is perfect. But it isn't. And I want to be completely honest with you. A huge change is ahead of us: a move to Chicago. And although I should be writing about excitement, today I want to tell you one thing: I am incredibly scared.
"The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of extreme emotions for me. Barcelona became my home. My safe place, which I loved with all my heart. The thought that I have to pack up again, leave what I built, and start a little bit from scratch again simply overwhelms me."
The sacrifices behind a football career
Lewandowska reflected on the realities of life with an elite athlete, stressing that success on the pitch often comes with significant compromises away from it. She also spoke about her concerns for the couple's two daughters as they leave Spain.
"Life with an athlete isn't just about wonderful moments; it's also about difficult family compromises," she added. "Robert's career path presents us with a new challenge. I stand behind him and support him with all my strength, because we are a team. But as a woman, I have the right to feel fear. I have the right to feel overwhelmed, and today I won't pretend otherwise.
"As a mom, I feel incredibly stressed. I worry about the girls and their emotions, about their new school, about how they'll adapt to a completely new world. Anyone who has gone through such a big move with children knows what a mental strain it is for a parent."
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Lewandowski begins new MLS chapter
Lewandowski now starts the next stage of his career with Chicago Fire, bringing an outstanding goalscoring record built across spells with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. The MLS club will hope his experience and finishing ability can strengthen their push up the Eastern Conference standings, while his family adapts to life in Chicago following their move from Spain.