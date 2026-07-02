Robert Lewandowski's wife 'scared as hell' and opens up on downside of marriage with star athlete as striker joins Chicago Fire from Barcelona

The striker's wife, Lewandowska, addressed the family's relocation in a lengthy post on Instagram, explaining that the move has been far from straightforward despite the excitement surrounding it. She admitted she had debated how to share her feelings before deciding to speak openly.

She wrote: "I spent a long time wondering what to write here. I could post a photo with a smile, write that 'we're moving forward' and pretend everything is perfect. But it isn't. And I want to be completely honest with you. A huge change is ahead of us: a move to Chicago. And although I should be writing about excitement, today I want to tell you one thing: I am incredibly scared.

"The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of extreme emotions for me. Barcelona became my home. My safe place, which I loved with all my heart. The thought that I have to pack up again, leave what I built, and start a little bit from scratch again simply overwhelms me."







