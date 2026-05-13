Robert Lewandowski receives staggering contract offer from Saudi Pro League as striker nears Barcelona exit

The future of Lewandowski at the Nou Camp is under serious scrutiny following reports that Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have submitted a formal contract offer. According to WP Sportowe Fakty, the Riyadh-based club is determined to land the 37-year-old as they look to bolster their attacking ranks with yet another global icon.

While various clubs including Juventus, AC Milan, and MLS side Chicago Fire have been linked with the Poland international in recent weeks, Al-Hilal have emerged as the frontrunners. The Saudi giants are reportedly close to securing his signature, with sources suggesting that Lewandowski is "close to accepting" the proposal that would end his stint in La Liga.