Robert Lewandowski denied MLS debut against Thomas Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps as Chicago Fire clash postponed

The home club's hierarchy expressed deep regret over the cancellation of a fixture that was slated to be the 37-year-old striker's first professional game outside of Europe.

"We share our fans’ disappointment, especially given the excitement surrounding our first match back following the FIFA World Cup break and the anticipation of welcoming more than 40,000 fans to Soldier Field," said Fire’s president of business operations, Dave Baldwin.

He added: "Tonight was expected to be a special evening at Soldier Field. While we know this decision is disappointing, health and safety must come first. We appreciate our fans’ understanding and look forward to welcoming them back soon."