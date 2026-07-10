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Robbie Keane x Martin O’Neill: Celtic get managerial partnership advice from former Hoops striker after seeing ex-Republic of Ireland international ‘earn his stripes’
O'Neill oversaw league & cup double as interim boss
Having seen Brendan Rodgers depart in October 2025 and Wilfried Nancy last just eight games across 33 days at the helm, O’Neill was asked to bring stability to the Old Firm giants on a couple of occasions last season.
He steadied the ship while filling an interim post, before eventually overseeing a Scottish Premiership and domestic cup double. It came as little surprise when a permanent contract was presented to the Northern Irishman.
- Getty
Former Celtic loanee Keane has cut his coaching teeth
A one-year deal has been agreed, that includes the option for a 12-month extension. The claims of others to a prominent role in Glasgow have been ignored for now, with stability and continuity considered to be of greater importance in the present than another calculated gamble.
Ex-Republic of Ireland international Keane was, however, considered to be in the frame at one stage - having previously spent time on loan at ‘Paradise’ in his playing days. His coaching teeth have been cut at Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ferencvaros, with impressive progress being made there.
Could Keane work alongside O'Neill at Parkhead?
It could be that the 46-year-old is approached when the time comes to replace O’Neill, with ex-Hoops striker Cascarino - speaking on behalf of Tonybet, whose World Cup Card Collection campaign can see Irish customers win up to €100,000 - telling GOAL when asked if Keane should be on the Bhoys' radar: “I hope so. I knew Robbie when he was a young kid, when I was in the team with Ireland and he'd come up front and play alongside me.
“Robbie, he's gone away trying to earn his stripes. That's what you have to do sometimes. And you're not going to get a Premier League job easily. There's just too many names in there that owners can look at and go, ‘that's what we want’.
“But I do think that Robbie and Celtic would be a great link. I like the idea of Martin O'Neill being at the club and maybe he'd oversee someone like Robbie. And let's get it right, Martin would help him. He wouldn't hinder him.
“I always remember Steve Staunton when he got the job and he had Sir Bobby Robson for a small time. I felt it was a pity because Bobby was quite poorly at that time. It would have been better to have a Bobby Robson who could have helped Steve Staunton a lot more. But Bobby was sort of at the end of his career when he did that.
“But I do feel experience above you is useful, especially just dealing with the board and dealing with people upstairs, which is something that I think can frustrate a lot of managers.”
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Stepping stone: What next for Keane?
Keane may seek out another stepping stone in British football before putting himself in the running for a job as big as Celtic’s. He will be eager to keep his eye in, while picking up more invaluable experience along the way.
If his stock continues to head in the right direction, then there is every chance that his career path will lead back to Scotland - potentially with O’Neill sticking around and moving upstairs into a directorial post that allows priceless nuggets of advice to be passed on to those filling seats in the dugout.
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