‘Always a risk’ - Emi Martinez transfer prediction made by ex-Aston Villa star after seeing World Cup-winning goalkeeper already bid farewell once

Having become a talismanic presence for the Villans, Martinez is tied to a contract in his current surroundings through to 2029. Honouring that deal would take him close to completing a decade of loyal service - having signed from Arsenal in September 2020.

Serious doubts have, however, been cast over whether the two-time winner of FIFA’s Best Men’s Goalkeeper award will last more than a few months at Villa Park.

He appeared to have bid farewell to that venue in May 2025, following a final home outing of that Premier League campaign. Tears trickled down the face of a man that is close to reaching 250 appearances for the Villans.

A move to Manchester United was mooted, while long-standing interest has been held by teams in the Saudi Pro League, but no agreement was reached and Martinez remained on Villa’s books. A switch to the Middle East continues to be mooted, while Serie A giants Juventus are said to be in the market for a new No.1.