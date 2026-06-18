Rio Ferdinand picks out England's 'only genuinely world-class player' after thrilling World Cup win over Croatia

Despite a squad packed with Premier League winners and Champions League finalists, Ferdinand believes that only captain Harry Kane has reached the pinnacle of the game. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former England defender was clinical in his appraisal of the talent currently at Tuchel’s disposal as they hunt for World Cup glory.

"Harry Kane is our only genuinely world-class player right now," six-time Premier League winner and former England international Ferdinand said. "There’s others teetering around it but he’s the absolutely world-class player in the squad. If you’re looking at players who sit right at the top table and are there comfortably? He is that for England."