'Hand it over!' - Rio Ferdinand demands Joleon Lescott return Premier League medal as Man Utd legend calls for Man City titles to be stripped after guilty verdict

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, the former England centre-back took aim at his ex-international team-mate Lescott. "Next time Joleon's on, he better bring my b****y medal," Ferdinand joked. "If you're found guilty, then I think you should have to give the medals back."

He continued his playful yet firm stance on the matter, revealing his plans for Lescott. "When I see Joleon, I'm actually going to go to his house and just say, 'Listen, hand it over. Hand it over'," Ferdinand added. "You can't really sit there and say that you were champions, can you? Or you won that or you won that. Well, they're not going to have to pay any fines. They're not going to get relegated. Just hand over the trophy. Hand over the medals, hand over the trophy. Simple as."

Ferdinand was quick to clarify that he does not hold the players responsible for the boardroom breaches. "They've been the best team in the country by a country mile, right? And they've had the best manager here," he added. "But again, if found guilty, there need to be relevant punishments and that's what has to be put in place.

"So, we have to just sit and wait. Again, the killer for this is that it's took this long. That's that. But... can we still admire some of the football and some of the moments that they had? Of course you can. You can still admire.

"And again, I'll reiterate the players aren't to blame in this. There's people that are in much more powerful positions and authority positions within the football clubs that make all these decisions. So, I wouldn't place any of the blame on any of the players shoulders, but they're going to be looked at differently and it's inevitable because that's just the way it is."



