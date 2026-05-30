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Revealed: Key reason why Liverpool & PSG are set to be leading contenders to land Yan Diomande ahead of Man Utd & Bayern
Liverpool and PSG gain advantage in Diomande pursuit
Liverpool have moved to the front of the queue for Leipzig prospect Diomande as the race for the teenager's signature intensifies. The Reds are looking for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, and their vision for the player's development appears to match his own ambitions.
According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Diomande has a strong preference to play on the right flank. That stance has become a key factor in the transfer battle, with Liverpool and PSG presenting projects that closely align with the Ivorian's desired role.
Man Utd and Bayern Munich remain interested, but both clubs are reportedly considering Diomande primarily as a left-sided option. That approach has helped Liverpool and PSG establish themselves as the leading contenders.
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Jacobs explains the transfer landscape
Speaking on the Born N' Red podcast, Jacobs outlined the current situation surrounding the teenager's future. Jacobs also explained why Liverpool and PSG currently hold the advantage over Bayern and United.
"Yan Diomande is tempted by either Liverpool or PSG," Jacobs said. "But we need to keep a small eye on Bayern as well, because Bayern’s focus was Anthony Gordon - and Gordon has gone to Barcelona. So, Bayern are still looking to add somebody.
"The difference, like with Man United, is that Bayern are saying to Diomande: ‘come in on the left side’, whereas Liverpool and PSG view Diomande predominantly as a right sided player. At this point of his career the player significantly prefers to play on the right side. So, Liverpool and PSG appear to be the front-runners."
Tactical fit could decide Diomande's next move
The battle for Diomande appears to be centred on tactical deployment rather than financial considerations. While several elite clubs admire the youngster, the promise of regular opportunities in his preferred position has become a decisive factor.
Liverpool's recruitment team and head coach Arne Slot reportedly see Diomande as a right-winger, a role similar to the one Salah has occupied so successfully at Anfield. PSG share a similar view, placing both clubs in a strong position as the transfer race develops.
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Liverpool remain focused on securing their primary target
Liverpool's immediate priority is to convince Diomande that Anfield is the ideal destination for the next stage of his career. The club's plans for him on the right wing could prove crucial as discussions continue.
If the move does not materialise, Liverpool may explore alternative attacking options. One possibility mentioned is PSG's Bradley Barcola, although the Frenchman is naturally more comfortable on the left, meaning any pursuit would represent a different direction from Liverpool's current plans.