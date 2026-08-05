Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah has chosen a surprise shirt number after completing shock transfer to Trabzonspor following Liverpool exit

Upon his arrival, images surfaced of Salah wearing his new colours, but it was the number on his back that caused the most stir. Having become synonymous with the No.11 at Liverpool and the No.10 for Egypt, Salah was seen sporting the No.61 jersey at his new home.

According to talkSPORT, this choice is deeply rooted in the local culture of Trabzon, where 61 serves as the regional area code. The number holds such significance that supporters traditionally transform the 61st minute of every match into a vibrant spectacle, flooding the stadium with fireworks, confetti, and passionate chanting.

Salah is the latest in a line of players to take on this specific responsibility, following in the footsteps of Cihan Canak, Yusuf Yazici, and Abdulkadir Parmak. By donning these digits, the Egyptian King is immediately embedding himself into the fabric of the club's identity.

However, it remains unconfirmed if 61 will serve as his official squad number for the season. He may have simply worn the ceremonial shirt during his unveiling to celebrate the transfer.