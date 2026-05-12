Revealed: How Man City boss Pep Guardiola reacted to controversial VAR decision that handed Arsenal vital victory in Premier League title race

Despite the drama in east London, Guardiola is refusing to dwell on the stoppage-time VAR intervention. Asked about the incident and how it impacts the title race, the Spaniard remained pragmatic about the situation. "Crystal Palace - and thinking what we have to do," he told reporters. "As I always learned from my career as a manager what you can’t control, forget about it. [Focus] and do better what we have not done better this season to fight for the Premier League. We are still fighting and [next it’s] Crystal Palace." City know they must secure a victory to keep their title hopes alive.