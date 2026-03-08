Revealed: How Lionel Messi is paid $80m a year by Inter Miami co-owner

As the club prepares to move into its new Nu Stadium home, Mas emphasized that such astronomical costs necessitate "world-class" sponsorship deals to balance the books. "The reason that I need to have sponsors and for them to be world-class is because players are expensive," Mas told Bloomberg in a recent interview. "I pay Messi - worth every penny - but it's $70m to $80m a year. Across everything."

This total far exceeds the $20,446,667 in guaranteed compensation officially listed by the MLSPA, which includes a $12m base salary. The discrepancy is accounted for by Messi's unique equity in the club and lucrative side-deals that have become the blueprint for future superstar arrivals in the United States. Beyond the direct payments from the club, Messi’s financial empire in Miami is bolstered by league-wide partnerships. The Argentine benefits from a massive endorsement deal with adidas and a ground-breaking revenue-sharing agreement with Apple, the league's primary broadcast partner. This multifaceted approach ensures that while Miami shoulders a significant portion of the burden, the entire ecosystem of American soccer contributes to the maintenance of its biggest-ever commercial and sporting asset.