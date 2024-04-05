Revealed: How to be the GOAT! Lionel Messi still practises ‘on his own after training’ at Inter Miami despite being eight-time Ballon d’Or winner & most decorated player in history
Lionel Messi is not the GOAT by chance, with Edison Azcona revealing that the Inter Miami superstar still practises “on his own after training”.
- Argentine icon one of the best ever players
- Works hard to remain at the top
- Impressed those around him in Florida