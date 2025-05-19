'Resentment & disharmony' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney get £50k contract warning as Wrexham prepare to spend big in summer transfer window
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned that handing out £50,000-a-week contracts could lead to "resentment and disharmony" at Wrexham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Dragons preparing for life in the Championship
- Linked with players that have Premier League experience
- Hollywood co-owners prepared to splash the cash