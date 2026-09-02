Feyenoord push to sign Reiss Nelson following Arsenal contract termination

According to Voetbalzone, Feyenoord are working to complete the signing of English winger Reiss Nelson following the mutual termination of his contract at Arsenal. The 26-year-old forward is now a free agent, allowing the Dutch club to negotiate his arrival outside the standard transfer deadline constraints.

Nelson previously spent the 2021-22 season on loan at De Kuip, quickly becoming a fan favourite under the guidance of then-manager Arne Slot. His familiarity with the club environment and strong relationship with the supporters have made a reunion an appealing option for both parties.

Feyenoord management view the free transfer as a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to strengthen their wide attacking options for the campaign ahead.