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‘You'll never see me in red’ - Chelsea legend rules out Man Utd transfer after making huge decision on future
A legendary career comes to an end
Bright joined Chelsea from Doncaster Belles in 2014 and has since become a cornerstone of the club's dominance, amassing 314 appearances and helping the side to an incredible eight Women's Super League titles, six FA Cups, and four League Cups.
Her impact has been just as significant on the international stage, earning 88 caps for the Lionesses and playing a pivotal role in the Euro 2022 triumph on home soil. Having already stepped away from international duty last summer, Bright has now decided to hang up her boots entirely, prioritising a fresh start away from the pitch rather than a move to a domestic rival.
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Bright shuts down United rumours
However, heavy speculation suggesting that Bright could be set for a sensational move to Manchester United upon the expiry of her Chelsea contract, the veteran defender has completely ruled out the possibility. The 32-year-old, who has spent over a decade at Kingsmeadow, made it clear that her loyalty to the Blues remains absolute as she prepares for the next chapter of her career.
Speaking at the Women's Football Awards, Bright addressed the reports that she was considering a move to the Red Devils. She said to Daily Star Sport: "No, honestly you'll never see me in red – it doesn't look right. Chelsea is the only team I represent. It's part of the game, the speculation, the press put out stuff with the rumours, but my decision was made. I knew I was retiring."
New role at Stamford Bridge confirmed
While fans will no longer see Bright in the WSL, she is not walking away from Chelsea entirely. The club has confirmed that their legendary defender will remain at the heart of the organisation, taking on a formal role as a club ambassador while continuing her work as a trustee for the Chelsea Foundation.
Reflecting on her transition, Bright said: "I'm staying on as an ambassador for the club so I'm still representing Chelsea. I’ll be working with the women's team, going to games, working with sponsors and obviously still working within the trust and foundation. It means I get to be involved more as doing that whilst playing was hard but now I have more time to commit to that. It's a really exciting chapter."
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Reflecting on a life after football
After years of relentless competition at the highest level, Bright is looking forward to some much-needed downtime before diving into her new responsibilities. The domestic treble winner explained that she is finally able to enjoy the perks of life that a professional footballing schedule often prohibits, such as extended family holidays and genuine relaxation.
Bright added: "It's been good, I've just taken time to relax, enjoy life and switch off. There's still a lot going on, and I feel busier than I was before! It's really nice being back at home with the family. I'm going to take the summer off and enjoy some family time and go on holidays that I haven't been able to go on for three years so I'll be doing that first and then I’m super excited to get back to work with Chelsea."