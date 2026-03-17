Record in Norway, 15-year-old makes Serie A debut: "I've never seen such a talented player"

In the major European leagues, we’re almost at the final stages of the season – the last few months in which every team will be striving to achieve their respective goals – but there are some leagues that have only just begun. The Norwegian league kicked off just a couple of days ago, and after just one round, the first record of the season has already been set; in fact, the round hasn’t even been fully played yet, as of the eight scheduled matches, Sarpsborg v Bodø Glimt is still pending, postponed to a later date due to the visitors’ Champions League commitments (today at 6.45 pm they will play the second leg of the round of 16 against Sporting Lisbon following their 3-0 first-leg victory).