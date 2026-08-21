Norbert Schmidt
'I'm prepared to die for him!' - Real Madrid new boy Yan Diomande hails Jose Mourinho after 'dream' transfer move
A 'dream' come true at the Bernabeu
Diomande has spoken for the first time as a Real Madrid record signing, expressing his immense pride at completing a move to the Bernabeu. The 19-year-old winger, who emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting talents, admitted that the interest from the Spanish giants left him stunned. "It was like a dream because there is no bigger club," Diomande told SportyTV. "From the moment I found out, I couldn't sleep. I couldn't believe it. I spoke with Juni [Calafat] and then I spoke with the coach. I was surprised because he spoke French."
The Ivorian's rise to the top has been meteoric, and he joins a dressing room already packed with superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Despite the high stakes, Diomande remains grounded but ambitious, stating that he is "proud and happy because I have made my dream come true."
- Laci Perenyi
Mourinho’s personal touch in the deal
A significant factor in Diomande’s decision was the direct involvement of Mourinho. The "Special One" went to great lengths to ensure the youngster felt valued, including early morning phone calls to bridge the gap. "Mourinho got up at 5 in the morning to talk to me. That means he is important," Diomande revealed. "When Madrid calls you, you can't say no, so I said: 'If they want me, that's where I'll be'."
Upon his arrival, the relationship between player and manager was instantly solidified. Diomande recalled their first meeting: "As soon as I arrived, he told me: 'I promised you that you were going to be part of my team, and here you are.' And I told him: 'I’m happy to work with you because you are the best.' I can learn a lot from him; he is the right coach to continue my development. I am prepared to die for him."
Mourinho clarifies transfer role
While the player is clearly enamored with his new boss, Mourinho has been quick to clarify his own role in the recruitment process. In a separate interview, the manager revealed that he did not explicitly demand the signing of the winger upon his return to the dugout.
"No, I didn't ask for anyone," Mourinho stated when questioned about the deal. "I came in without demanding a single player, having taken a good look at the squad and knowing exactly what I wanted to happen."
However, he admitted that when the club presented the opportunity to sign a talent of such rare quality, it was impossible to pass up.
"Finding a wide player [like Diomande] who is quick, aggressive, and can play on both flanks isn't easy, it's incredibly tough," Mourinho added. "Add to that the fact that he's young, has room to develop, and has many years ahead of him at Real Madrid... when that opportunity came up, I didn't want to get into whether he cost 120, 80, 40, or 20 [million]."
- AFP
From Leganes debut to Galactico status
Diomande’s path to Real Madrid includes a poetic connection to his new home. He made his professional debut at the Bernabeu while playing for Leganes, a club he still holds in high regard for giving him his first break in the game. "It is God's doing. I believe a lot in God," Diomande added. "It has been quite a coincidence. I just want to enjoy every day. From that match I remember swapping shirts with Mbappe, and today we are in the same dressing room laughing together. I will never forget Leganes because it was the only club that gave me the opportunity to show my quality".
Diomande’s versatility is expected to be a major asset for Los Blancos as they look to dominate both La Liga and European competition in the upcoming season.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting