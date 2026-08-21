'I'm prepared to die for him!' - Real Madrid new boy Yan Diomande hails Jose Mourinho after 'dream' transfer move

While the player is clearly enamored with his new boss, Mourinho has been quick to clarify his own role in the recruitment process. In a separate interview, the manager revealed that he did not explicitly demand the signing of the winger upon his return to the dugout.

"No, I didn't ask for anyone," Mourinho stated when questioned about the deal. "I came in without demanding a single player, having taken a good look at the squad and knowing exactly what I wanted to happen."

However, he admitted that when the club presented the opportunity to sign a talent of such rare quality, it was impossible to pass up.

"Finding a wide player [like Diomande] who is quick, aggressive, and can play on both flanks isn't easy, it's incredibly tough," Mourinho added. "Add to that the fact that he's young, has room to develop, and has many years ahead of him at Real Madrid... when that opportunity came up, I didn't want to get into whether he cost 120, 80, 40, or 20 [million]."