Getty/GOAL
Real Madrid reveal UEFA 'collaboration' as club continue to support Vinicius Junior investigation
Game halted following accusations of racist abuse
A knockout phase play-off clash between Spanish and Portuguese giants was halted for 10 minutes early in the second half. Vinicius had registered the only goal of the game in the 50th minute, as he crashed a shot from just inside the penalty area into the top corner.
Celebrations carried out in front of angry home supporters led to initial clashes between Benfica and Real Madrid players, with Vinicius being left stunned when he was shown a yellow card.
He eventually returned to the halfway line, as he lined up with Prestianni in close proximity, but rushed towards match referee Francois Letexier before play could get back underway and alleged that he had been subjected to racist abuse.
The match officials followed UEFA protocols, as proceedings were put on hold, with plenty of heated debates and finger pointing taking place. European football’s governing body announced after the final whistle had sounded that an investigation into what went on would be opened.
- Getty Images
Real Madrid have helped with UEFA investigation
An official statement read: “A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 Knock-out Play-off between Club Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026. Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.”
Real have played a prominent role in those proceedings, with every effort being made to assist UEFA. A statement from the Liga giants on their official website reads: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that today it has submitted all available evidence to UEFA regarding the incidents that occurred last Tuesday, February 17, during the Champions League match our team played in Lisbon against SL Benfica.
“Our club has actively collaborated with the investigation opened by UEFA following the unacceptable episodes of racism experienced during that match.
“Real Madrid appreciates the unanimous support, backing, and affection that our player Vinicius Jr. has received from all areas of the global football community. Real Madrid will continue working, in collaboration with all institutions, to eradicate racism, violence, and hate in sports and society.”
Statements from Vinicius Jr and Prestianni
Vinicius, who has been targeted by bigots on a regular basis throughout his time at Santiago Bernabeu, said in an emotional statement that was made on the back of generating more unfortunate headlines: “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them.
“Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team's life. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don't understand why. On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose. I don't like to appear in situations like this, especially after a big win and when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it's necessary.”
Prestianni denied Vinicius's allegations in a social media statement of his own, which read: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard. I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”
- getty
Portuguese government are also looking into the incident
Alongside UEFA, the Portuguese government, through the Authority for the Prevention and Fight against Violence in Sport (APCVD), have revealed that they will be carrying out an investigation of their own. Any sanctions, if wrongdoing is discovered to have taken place, will be announced once all of the necessary processes and paperwork have been completed.
Advertisement