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Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Man City: Spot on Vinicius Jr makes amends for first-leg penalty miss while Thibaut Courtois stands tall once again to seal safe passage into Champions League quarters

Vinicius Jr returned to form at the right time for Real Madrid, bagging twice as Los Blancos got the job done against Man City to secure a spot in the Champions League quarter finals. Madrid came in defending a 3-0 lead after the first leg, and ensured that there was no 'remontada' in Manchester with a convincing 2-1 win on the night in a rather frantic contest.

A familiar pattern developed early. City attacked, over and over - while Madrid were happy to hit on the break. Thibaut Courtous was busy early and often, but equalled every City effort. Los Blancos, meanwhile, made good on their first real attack. Vinicius fired at goal. Bernardo Silva tried to divert the ball off the line, but was adjudged to have used his arm. After a lengthy VAR review, Silva was sent off, while Madrid were awarded a penalty, which Vinicius dispatched. 

But City responded. Their goal was a slightly awkward one, a deflection off Trent Alexander-Arnold falling kindly to the foot of Erling Haaland, who turned home. The two sides exchanged chances for the remainder of the half. Vinicius came close on a couple of occasions. Courtois made a handful more saves. 

The second half was a far more open affair. Both teams had plenty of chances. City were twice denied by the offside flag. Madrid might have been awarded a penalty after Kylian Mbappe was dragged down in the box. There was time for one more, though. Vinicius provided it, tucking home from close range as a wide-open Man City were carved apart.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Etihad...

  • Trent Alexander Arnold Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (8/10):

    Made some absolutely outrageous saves to keep City out early on. Subbed at half time due to injury. 

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (7/10):

    Inadvertently assisted Haaland. Rather struggled against Jeremy Doku. But his distribution was excellent. 

    Antonio Rudiger (7/10):

    Had another solid battle with Erling Haaland. Gave him pretty much nothing. 

    Dean Huijsen (8/10):

    Made a couple of vital interventions in the first half, and kept the ball moving. One of his best performances of the season. 

    Fran Garcia (7/10):

    Showed some real positional discipline to make sure Madrid were tidy at the back. Has impressed under Arbeloa. 

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  • Federico Valverde Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Midfield

    Federico Valverde (7/10):

    Ran like he had three lungs. Perhaps should have buried a chance early on. Put in plenty of work defensively yet lacked a bit of attacking quality.

    Thiago Pitarch (6/10):

    A little less composed than in recent weeks. Up for the scrap, but the game passed him by at times.

    Aurelien Tchouameni (8/10):

    Won his tackles, delivered a lovely assist. Really settled in after a slow start. 

    Arda Guler (8/10):

    Shuffled the ball forward effectively and found Vini when he scampered in behind. Built on a wonderful performance last weekend. 

  • Vinicius Jr Real MadridGetty

    Attack

    Brahim Diaz (6/10):

    Created a couple of chances, but was otherwise ineffective. Not his best run of form - even if he's been getting regular minutes. 

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Ran in behind relentlessly, buried a penalty, bagged an emphatic second. Missed the odd chance, but his impact was immense all night long. 

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  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Andriy Lunin (7/10):

    Replaced the injured Courtois. Made a fairly silly save almost immediately. 

    Kylian Mbappe (7/10):

    Surprising to see him come off the bench. Should have been given a penalty. Caused problems with his pace. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Manuel Angel (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Dani Carvajal (N/A):

    Late legs for Alexander-Arnold.

    Alvaro Arbeloa (7/10):

    His second best night as Real Madrid manager - after last week. Los Blancos were composed when it mattered and grabbed timely goals. Is the Champions League on?

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