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Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Vinicius Jr provides the derby-day double while Fede Valverde impresses again despite red card to keep title race alive

Vinicius Jr scored twice while Federico Valverde again found the net as Real Madrid saw off Atletico Madrid, 3-2, in a frantic derby on Sunday. At no point was either side truly in control of proceedings, yet Real were clinical at the right moments, and despite finishing the game with 10 men following a red card for Valverde, were good value for a win that keeps them firmly in La Liga's title race.

Real took the initiative early, and almost took the lead when Valverde scampered down the right wing before firing across the goalkeeper - but his shot pinged off the post. They came close soon after, too, but Giuliano Simeone twice cleared off the line. 

Atletico were rewarded for their defensive work with a goal of their own when Matteo Rugeri found Giuliano, who in turn backheeled into the path of Ademola Lookman for an easy, close-range finish.

The home side picked things up in the second half, and they were awarded a penalty when David Hancko tripped Brahim Diaz, allowing Vinicius to too home the spot. Another error then gifted Madrid their second as Jose Gimenez, introduced at half-time, failed to clear his lines from a poor pass and Valverde nipped in to continue his fine run of form in front of goal.

But Atleti responded through Nahuel Molina, who strode forward from right-back and smashed one into the top corner from 25 yards out for his second stunning goal in as many league games.

Real had the last laugh, however, as Trent Alexander-Arnold pinged the ball into the path of Vinicius, who cut onto his right foot before curling one into the bottom corner. Valverde's dismissal meant Alvaro Arbeloa's side were forced to hang on, with Julian Alvarez striking the woodwork from long range, but they were able to secure victory and close the gap on leaders Barcelona back up to four points.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...

  • Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Andriy Lunin (7/10):

    A little shaky early on, with some loose hands. Could do nothing about either goal. Made a couple of important saves late on. 

    Dani Carvajal (6/10):

    Too easily evaded for the Atleti first. Didn't offer much on the ball, either. 

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    Pulled around a bit by Griezmann and could have blocked the cross that led to Atleti's opener. Looked steadier when the visitors introduced a more orthodox striker. 

    Dean Huijsen (6/10):

    A solid defensive showing until the second half, when he made a couple of mistakes. 

    Fran Garcia (7/10):

    Up and down the left. Added an extra option to free up space for Vinicius. Enjoyed a nice run of late. 

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  • Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (6/10):

    Not his best game. Atleti bypassed him in the middle a few times. Headed narrowly wide. 

    Arda Guler (7/10):

    Created a couple of chances. Only misplaced two passes. Much better defensively in a scrappy one. 

    Thiago Pitarch (6/10):

    Picked up a silly yellow and wasn't quite at the races. An off night from the promising youngster. 

    Federico Valverde (7/10):

    Hit the post, scored a great goal, and led everything from the middle. Then got sent off, albeit it was a harsh decision.

  • Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Attack

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Scored two and generally made Atleti's life hell. Bafflingly, his first La Liga goals against Real's crosstown rivals. 

    Brahim Diaz (6/10):

    Won a penalty and created problems in tight areas. 

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  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (7/10):

    Grabbed a lovely assist after a week of controversy. Impressive off the bench. 

    Kylian Mbappe (6/10):

    Ran at the opposing defence, but never got a clear look on goal. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (N/A):

    Added some much needed energy off the bench. 

    Jude Bellingham (N/A):

    A solid return after an injury layoff. Put in plenty of defensive work. 

    Alvaro Carreras (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Alvaro Arbeloa (7/10):

    Another good night at the helm. Went with the same system that got a result against Manchester City, brought some big faces back into the fray, and won a derby. Zero complaints. 

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