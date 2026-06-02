Revealed: Real Madrid now have to pay MORE for Jose Mourinho as Benfica break clause expires

Real Madrid remain on course to appoint Mourinho for a second spell in charge, but the operation has become considerably more expensive, as per The Athletic. The Portuguese coach is expected to replace Alvaro Arbeloa on a three-year contract. A release clause in Mourinho's Benfica deal allowed clubs to secure his services for approximately €6 million for 10 working days after the end of the Portuguese season.

That clause expired on May 29, leaving Madrid facing a potential compensation package worth up to €15m. The increased cost stems from delays surrounding the club's presidential election process. While Florentino Perez has led the move for Mourinho, the formal completion of the deal has been held up by developments off the pitch.