AFP
Florentino Perez ready to make unpopular Alvaro Arbeloa decision amid Real Madrid’s links to Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Didier Deschamps
Bernabeu hierarchy faces internal divide
Perez has reportedly decided that a change in management is necessary after a trophy-less season that saw Madrid fall nine points behind Barcelona in La Liga. Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso in January 2026, has struggled for consistency despite maintaining a harmonious relationship with his players. The president remains firm on appointing a more experienced figurehead, believing the current win rate is insufficient for the club's lofty standards.
- Getty Images Sport
President stands alone on dismissal
While Arbeloa has reduced internal politics and holds a contract until 2027, the president’s conviction that a world-class successor is required has created a rift within the administration. Several board members argue that the 43-year-old deserves a full pre-season to implement his long-term vision and rebuild the squad.
Addressing the current tension and the president's isolated stance, journalist Jorge C Picon wrote on X: “There are some members of the board or people close to it who would like Arbeloa to stay in the position. The problem for the coach is that right now Florentino Pérez is the one who most clearly understands that a change in the position is necessary.”
Trophy-less campaign seals fate
The statistical reality of Arbeloa's tenure has made his position increasingly tenable, with the Spaniard recording 14 wins and seven defeats from his 22 matches in charge. Madrid’s season crumbled following a Supercopa de Espana final loss to Barcelona, a shock Copa del Rey exit to Albacete, and a Champions League quarter-final elimination by Bayern Munich. Consequently, Perez has begun exploring elite alternatives including Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Deschamps, Mauricio Pochettino, and Lionel Scaloni.
- Getty Images Sport
June deadline for managerial search
A definitive decision on Arbeloa’s future is expected in June, once the club can fully assess the availability of their primary targets and the collective board opinion. Madrid must navigate their remaining La Liga fixtures with little hope of catching Barcelona, focusing instead on internal stability before a likely summer upheaval. The upcoming transfer window will be pivotal, as any new appointment will demand significant backing to bridge the gap to their Catalan rivals.