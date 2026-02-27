Real Madrid fear injured Kylian Mbappe will miss Champions League tie against Manchester City, admits director

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the draw, Butragueno could not hide his apprehension regarding the forward's status. The French international's absence would be a seismic blow to Alvaro Arbeloa’s tactical plans, given his ability to decide games on the counter-attack. The Real Madrid hierarchy is clearly hoping for a swift recovery, but the lack of a comeback date is causing significant internal anxiety at the Santiago Bernabeu as the countdown to the first leg begins.

During his post-draw interview, Butragueno was candid about the situation involving the forward, saying: "Let's hope it's nothing serious, because he's very important to us. At the moment, we don't know if he'll be available against Manchester City."