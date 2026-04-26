Real Madrid 'aware' Jose Mourinho wants sensational return to the club as Benfica release clause expiry date revealed

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho is eyeing a second stint in charge at Real. While the veteran coach currently manages Benfica, he has shifted his focus back to the Santiago Bernabeu as Madrid assess their long-term plans. Romano clarified the situation regarding the manager's ambitions, stating: “Real Madrid is already aware of Jose Mourinho’s desire to return. He has made it clear to those close to him that he would like a second chance at the club. Real Madrid will soon decide who their next manager will be.”