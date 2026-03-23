'This is a scandal' - Real Madrid launch fresh attack on La Liga referees after Federico Valverde's red card against Atletico

Real Madrid have previously used Real Madrid TV as a way to apply pressure on referees in Spain and they took the opportunity again in the aftermath of Sunday's win, lashing out at the state of officiating and insisting a yellow card would have sufficed.

“This is a scandal, this is a disgrace, that sums up this action. It’s a clear yellow card offense, it’s blatant, but if we remember what happened in Pamplona we can understand this and why VAR didn’t call him,” they said.

“You’re going to hear that the problem is Real Madrid TV, that they make videos. We’re doing this to denounce the fact that this can never be a red card, it’s a textbook yellow. Baena touches the ball, moves it away, and that’s why Valverde doesn’t touch it. He didn’t try to ruin the derby, he tried to ruin Real Madrid, which isn’t the same thing. Then we’ll see ‘Time for Justification,’ where they might even agree with him.

“I’m sure he’ll justify this action and say that both the referee and the VAR official were right. This can’t be; a player shouldn’t be sent off for this. Then they’ll try to sell you a load of rubbish, they’ll talk about intensity, that there’s no ball. Of course there’s the ball, but Valverde can’t reach it because Baena touches it.”