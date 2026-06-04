RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande drops major hint he's going to snub Liverpool & make move to another European giant

The race for RB Leipzig's teenage sensation Diomande has taken a dramatic turn, with the winger admitting a long-standing passion for the European champions. Despite intense interest from the Premier League, the 19-year-old hasn't hidden his preference for a return to France, citing family ties as a primary reason for his allegiance.

"My future? I have a team that takes care of that," Diomande said. "I try to stay as focused as possible. I've loved PSG since I was little. I think my father was a PSG supporter. But I'm not thinking about the future, I'm staying focused on the World Cup. We'll see what happens after that."