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RB Leipzig complete Orjan Nyland signing as Norwegian goalkeeper returns to Bundesliga following Sevilla exit
Nyland seals Leipzig free transfer
The free acquisition of Nyland represents a swift move by Leipzig to fill their goalkeeping void following Gulacsi's departure to Villarreal. The experienced Norwegian shot-stopper has signed a two-year contract running until 2028 after his deal at Sevilla expired at the end of June. This marks Nyland's second stint representing Die Roten Bullen, having previously made three appearances during the 2022-23 campaign prior to his spell in Spain.
- Jan Huebner
Norwegian reflects on Bundesliga return
Speaking after his return was formalised, Nyland expressed his delight at rejoining Leipzig equipped with valuable international experience.
Discussing his return to the club and recent progress, Nyland explained: "When the opportunity arose to return to RB Leipzig, I didn't have to think twice. I have many positive memories of the club and the people here, and I'm really looking forward to seeing them again," he said, as quoted by the official Bundesliga website.
"Since then, I've gained a lot of valuable experience in Spain. The World Cup with Norway was a very special highlight, which showed me once again how much I enjoy big matches and daily competition. I want to bring that energy with me to Leipzig now."
Schafer hails experienced team player
Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer emphasised that Nyland's character and extensive experience were the primary reasons behind bringing him back to the Red Bull Arena.
Praising the veteran goalkeeper's qualities and leadership, Schafer added: "With Orjan, we're gaining a very experienced goalkeeper whom we already know very well as a player and as a person. Even during his initial time with us, he demonstrated that he's an absolute team player, a reliable professional, and always ready to take on responsibility."
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Vandevoordt faces competition from Nyland
Following his impressive performances in guiding Norway to the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, Nyland is projected to serve as the main competitor and backup for Maarten Vandevoordt, who is slated as Leipzig's new first-choice goalkeeper.
This goalkeeping competition will be tested immediately when Leipzig open their Bundesliga campaign with a home match against Borussia Monchengladbach on August 29. Nyland's experience in the German top flight with Ingolstadt alongside his 76 international caps will be a valuable asset for Die Roten Bullen's squad depth.
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