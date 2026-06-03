‘Never Messi in your own country’ - Rayan Cherki backed to justify Zinedine Zidane comparisons & become even better without Pep Guardiola at Man City

Cherki has been named in France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup and has already been likened to legendary countryman Zidane. Quizzed on whether that hype is justified, fellow Frenchman Saha - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Zero1Gaming - said: “Oh yes. For me, I’ve seen it in Lyon before, and I always felt that the French press is extremely harsh, extremely demanding. You are never the Messi in your own home or in your own country, is how we say.

“I’m definitely not surprised that he emerged like this in Manchester City, in a club that was in transition. So a lot of signings come and it was really hard to adapt. But after 10 games, you see the talent is here, he is so courageous, such a special talent.

“And if he grows with his physicality from the England side, like Zidane in Juve - when Zidane had done his first or second year, Zidane was another player. He just was another player. It will be the same with Rayan Cherki.

“Rayan Cherki will take maybe one or two kilos - you see him boxing! The player will develop mentally strong. Quality-wise, he is always going to improve, so I do think that it is going to be very interesting to see next year.”