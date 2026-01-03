Rasmus Hojlund reborn: How Antonio Conte got Man Utd misfit firing again for Napoli

The idea that it's easier for strikers to score goals in Serie A is obviously debatable but the online trolls were perfectly entitled to point out that leaving United hadn't really been Hojlund's "decision". Throughout the summer, he was very vocal about his desire to stay and "fight for his spot" - only to be forced out of Old Trafford by manager Ruben Amorim following the £74 million ($99.5m) acquisition of Benjamin Sesko.
However, even if Hojlund ultimately had little say in his United exit, what's already abundantly clear is that moving to Napoli was the best thing he could have done. "There were more storied clubs interested" in his services, according to the Partenopei's sporting director Giovanni Manna. But Hojlund felt a move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was "exactly what I need right now in my career" - and it's already proven an inspired choice.
Indeed, a permanent £38m ($51m) move, which is dependent upon Champions League qualification is pretty much "a formality" in Manna's eyes - because while Sesko is now struggling even more than the Dane ever did under Amorim, Hojlund has been reborn in Italy thanks to Antonio Conte...