'I thought it was all over!' - Rasmus Hojlund opens up on heavy toll of Man Utd struggles before 'rediscovering the joy of football' at Napoli

Speaking to Danish broadcaster TV2, Hojlund expressed his immense gratitude toward Napoli for providing the platform to rebuild his confidence after a testing period in the Premier League. The striker has become a central figure in Antonio Conte's side, recapturing the form that originally made him one of Europe's most coveted young prospects.

The Danish striker joined United from Atalanta in a deal worth a reported £72 million in August 2023. However, he struggled to provide a consistent attacking threat at Old Trafford, scoring just 26 goals in 95 appearances across all competitions in his first two seasons before being sent back to Serie A on an initial loan deal.

“Here I have rediscovered the joy of playing football. It seemed that everything was over, they said it even in Denmark, but I never gave up and I always believed in it. You can't always be at your best, I know well that I still have to work and improve a lot. I am very self-critical about this. Now in Denmark they say that I am back at the centre of the project, because I am working and scoring much more,” Hojlund revealed.