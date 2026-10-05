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Rasmus Hojlund penalty sinks Wales as Craig Bellamy's side suffer Nations League setback against Denmark
Disaster for Ward as Hojlund strikes
Wales suffered their third defeat of the Nations League campaign as Hojlund's second-half penalty secured a deserved 1-0 victory for Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium. The turning point arrived when Danny Ward gifted possession to Gustav Isaksen with a loose pass inside his own box before tripping the Danish midfielder in a desperate bid to atone for the error.
Hojlund calmly converted from 12 yards, sending Ward the wrong way to leave Bellamy's side third in Group A4 with two pivotal fixtures remaining.
- AFP
Danish dominance in Cardiff
Denmark carried far more menace throughout, maintaining their tempo despite losing captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to an early injury on the back of Mikkel Damsgaard's pre-match withdrawal. Brian Riemer's side continued to apply pressure after the restart, and Andreas Skov Olsen nearly set up Hojlund, but the striker shot directly at Ward when he was ready to score.
Wales offered precious little in response, with their sole opening arriving shortly before the goal when Brennan Johnson lashed a half-volley over the crossbar from a tight angle.
Squad depth tested to the limit
A punishing four-game international window proved a tall order for Wales amid an escalating fitness crisis across the squad. Bellamy had to cope without several integral figures, with first-choice goalkeeper Karl Darlow, centre-back pairing Joe Rodon and Dylan Lawlor, and talisman Harry Wilson all missing the camp entirely.
Matters deteriorated further when David Brooks was sidelined after featuring only in the opening loss to Portugal, ensuring any momentum from Thursday's win over 10-man Norway quickly evaporated against an accomplished Danish outfit.
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Looking ahead to a crucial finale
Denmark's victory, coupled with Norway's 2-1 defeat in Portugal, puts the Danes firmly in command of the race for a top-three finish. Bellamy's depleted side must now mount a positive response in next month's trip to Oslo and a daunting home test against the group leaders. Picking up points from those final two fixtures is vital if Wales are to avoid finishing bottom of Group A4 and salvage their hopes of claiming a Pot 1 seeding for December's Euro 2028 qualifying draw.
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