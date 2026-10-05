Rasmus Hojlund penalty sinks Wales as Craig Bellamy's side suffer Nations League setback against Denmark

Wales suffered their third defeat of the Nations League campaign as Hojlund's second-half penalty secured a deserved 1-0 victory for Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium. The turning point arrived when Danny Ward gifted possession to Gustav Isaksen with a loose pass inside his own box before tripping the Danish midfielder in a desperate bid to atone for the error.

Hojlund calmly converted from 12 yards, sending Ward the wrong way to leave Bellamy's side third in Group A4 with two pivotal fixtures remaining.