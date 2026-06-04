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Top 10 World Cup 2026 home kitsGOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

Top 10 World Cup 2026 home kits and where to buy them

CULTURE
KITS
World Cup

Taking a look at the sharpest threads to feature at this summer's tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially the biggest tournament in football history, expanding to 48 teams and spreading across three host nations. But with more countries, more games, and more eyeballs on the pitch than ever before, the stakes aren’t just high for the players, they're just as high for the brands designing what they wear.

Every World Cup 2026 kit released Read more

Some brands played it safe, others completely missed the mark, but a select few delivered absolute masterpieces. From nostalgia-infused throwbacks to bold, culture-rich designs, A truly great World Cup kit can turn a squad into icons and cement a moment in football folklore forever. From sleek, modern designs to nostalgic throwbacks, the 2026 lineup is an absolute masterclass in sportswear.

We’ve sifted through all the home kit eleases to bring you the definitive runway. Here are GOAL's top 10 home kits that are already winning the World Cup:

  • Mexico Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Mexico

    Mexico opening the tournament at the Estadio Azteca in this kit will be a core football memory. adidas brought back the iconic, vibrant Mexican green and covered the entire shirt with intricate, bold stylised patterns inspired by ancient Aztec eagle warrior armour. It is culturally rich, visually loud without being messy, and easily the most distinct and best home kit of the tournament.

    Mexico kits at adidas Shop now


  • Germany Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Germany

    adidas went back to its German roots with a design heavily inspired by the late '80s and early '90s. The crisp white base is brought to life by a stunning gradient flame graphic across the shoulders, utilising the black, red, and gold accents of the national flag. It brilliantly bridges the gap between old-school football culture and modern streetwear.

    Germany kits at adidas Shop now


  • France WC 26 kit home Nike

    France

    French kits are always a fashion statement, and this one leans heavily into classic French tailoring. Stepping away from the hyper-modern templates, it uses a deep navy blue paired with an oversized, retro-style golden rooster crest that commands attention. It’s a masterclass in minimalism, trading loud graphics for sheer sophistication.

    France kits at Nike Shop now


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  • Norway WC 26 home kitNike

    Norway

    Making their return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, Norway is doing it in absolute style. Nike built on the country's iconic all-red identity by anchoring the shirt with a massive, bold navy and white cross that forms the national flag across the entire front. The navy section is filled with an intricate, repeating Nordic knot graphic inspired by the historic Urnes stave church and Viking heritage. It is aggressive, culturally deep, and a spectacular look for Erling Haaland and company to lead the line.

    Norway kits at Nike Shop now


  • Spain Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Spain

    La Roja’s 2026 home shirt is a lesson in clean execution as adidas gives Spain a vibrant, clean red base, but the real magic is in the thin, repeating yellow pinstripes running down the kit. It beautifully integrates the nation's flag into the textile pattern, paired with subtle burgundy and gold detailing on the neckline and sleeves.

    Spain kits at adidas Shop now



  • Argentina Home WC 2026 Kit 2adidas

    Argentina

    When you have the reigning champions and Lionel Messi playing in his historic sixth World Cup, you don't mess with perfection. The design is kept simple by adidas with the iconic Albiceleste sky blue and white stripes traditional, but elevated the kit with stunning metallic gold accents for the crest, three stripes, and logos. It looks exactly like what a defending champion should wear.

    Argentina kits at adidas Shop now


  • Brazil WC 26 home kitNike

    Brazil

    From a distance, it looks like the classic Amarelinha. Up close, it’s a work of art. Nike engineered a distorted, flowing knit graphic directly into the yellow fabric, mimicking the movement, ripples, and energy of the Brazilian flag and culture. It transforms a simple yellow shirt into a complex, living texture that feels completely bespoke.

    Brazil kits at Nike Shop now


  • DR Congo home kit Umbro

    DR Congo

    Returning to the global tournament for the first time since 1974, DR Congo had to look the part. Umbro absolutely overdelivered on the team's light blue and red identity. The home kit features an entirely custom, subtle leopard-print texture sublimated directly into the fabric. Finished with striking red detailing on the collar and sleeve cuffs, it is a culturally elite look.

    DR Congo kits at Umbro Shop now


  • Canada WC 26 home kit Nike

    Canada

    For a home tournament, Canada needed a statement piece, and Nike delivered. The home kit moves away from template looks and positions a massive, split-toned maple leaf right at the centre of the chest. It also features subtle design elements inspired by rugged Canadian outdoor apparel.

    Canada kits at Nike Shop now


  • Ivory Coast WC 26 home kitPUMA

    Ivory Coast

    Stepping away from flat, single-tone templates, the Les Éléphants home kit is a celebration. It pairs an eye-catching, vibrant orange base with bold green contrast accents. The showstopper, though, is the gorgeous, all-over tonal pattern woven into the body that draws heavily from traditional Ivorian textiles and life. It’s warm, full of motion, and screams pure football heritage.

    Ivory Coast kits at PUMAShop now