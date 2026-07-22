Rangers' new manager banned already over 'disgusting' comments on Celic penalty while in charge of Hearts

According to the BBC, Rangers intend to appeal the four-match touchline ban handed to McInnes by the Scottish FA. The suspension, which includes three immediate games and one suspended until the end of the season, stems from comments made after Celtic secured a 3-2 victory at Motherwell on May 13.

Speaking to Sky Sports following a Hearts win against Falkirk that same evening, McInnes reacted to the late penalty converted by Kelechi Iheanacho. McInnes stated: "When you heard Celtic got a 96th-minute penalty that was going to VAR and they were checking it, you just assume what's happened is they get the penalty. Having seen it again, it's disgusting. It is. I don't think it's a penalty kick. But we're up against it. We're up against everybody."