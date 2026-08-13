Ibrox in boos! Derek McInnes's disastrous Rangers start continues as Light Blues crash out of Europa League

The honeymoon period never truly existed for McInnes, but any lingering patience from the Ibrox faithful evaporated on Thursday night. Since making the high-profile switch from Hearts in the summer, McInnes has failed to register a single victory in four competitive matches. This latest European failure follows a sequence of poor domestic results, leaving the manager's project looking increasingly fragile just weeks into the new campaign.

The atmosphere at full-time was poisonous, with boos echoing around the stands as the reality of a 3-2 aggregate defeat set in. Rangers entered the second leg trailing 2-1 from the first encounter in Poland and, despite a flurry of summer activity involving nine new signings, the team appeared disjointed and devoid of a clear tactical identity.