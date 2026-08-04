'Finally, I'm relieved' - Randal Kolo Muani slams door on PSG nightmare to seal permanent €50m Juventus transfer

Speaking after finalising his five-year deal with Bianconeri, Kolo Muani expressed immense relief at securing his permanent departure from PSG. The forward made no secret of his desire to return to Italy.

"Finally, I'm relieved," Kolo Muani stated. "I've wanted to come back for a while, and this moment has arrived. It's a story that isn't over; I wanted to finish it. That's why I did everything possible to try to return. We're going to continue writing this beautiful story."







