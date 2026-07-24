Rafael Leao set for €60m Fenerbahce transfer with huge salary on offer to AC Milan star

Fenerbahce are stepping up their pursuit of Leao as Milan look to raise around €50m-€60m from the sale of the Portugal forward, as per Corriere dello Sport. The Turkish club are expected to meet Leao's representatives in Milan in the coming hours, although no formal offer has yet been submitted to the Rossoneri.

Milan view his departure as key to funding further additions after the arrivals of Mario Gila and Goncalo Ramos. Leao is still considering his options, with hopes of attracting interest from the Premier League or Spain, but Fenerbahce and Galatasaray remain the only clubs to have made concrete moves.







