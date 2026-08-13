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'I wish we signed him!' - Ex-Man Utd star makes shock claim over Chelsea transfer deal

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Former Manchester United defender Quinton Fortune admits he wishes his old club had re-signed Danny Welbeck this summer. The experienced striker instead completed a surprise move from Brighton to Chelsea, leaving Fortune to praise Xabi Alonso's astute business in the transfer market.

  • Fortune rues missed United opportunity

    Former United defender Fortune has admitted he wishes the Red Devils had beaten Chelsea to the summer signing of Welbeck. The experienced striker recently completed a somewhat surprising move from Brighton to Stamford Bridge. Welbeck, a United academy graduate, enjoyed a fruitful spell on the south coast but has now embarked on a fresh chapter in west London.

    However, Fortune believes his former employers missed a trick by not securing a reunion with the forward. While United opted against a move, Chelsea head coach Alonso moved decisively. The Spanish boss chose to bring the English veteran into his young squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

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    Praise for Alonso's transfer strategy

    Fortune was full of praise for Chelsea's recent transfer business, noting the strategic thinking behind Alonso's latest acquisitions. The Blues also secured the signature of experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson this summer.

    "Xabi Alonso made some good signings for Chelsea this summer but I wish we could have seen Danny Welbeck return to Manchester United," he said, as quoted by Metro.

    "By signing Welbeck and Jordan Henderson he wants to bring in some leaders to set good examples which you need at a club like Chelsea, especially after the experience Alonso had at Real Madrid."

  • Bringing leadership to Stamford Bridge

    Alonso took charge at Stamford Bridge looking to instil a winning mentality after a difficult period for the club. Fortune believes the tactician correctly identified a distinct lack of leadership within the existing Chelsea dressing room. The ex-Premier League winner believes the arrivals of both Welbeck and Henderson will instantly rectify that particular issue.

    "He’s looked at the Chelsea dressing room, felt that it was lacking something, and brought in the players with the right personalities and experience to make a difference in Henderson and Welbeck," Fortune explained. "They are not only top, top players but great professionals too."

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    Chelsea prepare for Fulham opener

    With their new experienced heads now integrated into the squad, Chelsea are firmly focused on the upcoming Premier League campaign. The Blues will be absolutely desperate to drastically improve on last season's highly disappointing 10th-place finish.

    Alonso's revamped side will face west London rivals Fulham in their highly-anticipated league opener on August 24. As for Welbeck and Henderson, they will be hoping to immediately justify their manager's faith. They are tasked with guiding Chelsea back into the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

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