Goal.com
Live
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LORIENTAFP
Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

PSG slump to dismal draw before monster Champions League clash with Bayern as Ousmane Dembele & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia given rest

Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Lorient
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient
O. Dembele
K. Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain endured a frustrating afternoon at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, twice throwing away the lead to finish with a 2-2 draw against Lorient. With a season-defining Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich on the horizon, Luis Enrique's heavily rotated side failed to gather momentum.

  • Luis Enrique prioritises Munich over league duties

    Luis Enrique made no secret of his priorities on Saturday, making a staggering nine changes to the side that faced Bayern Munich earlier in the week. With a slender 5-4 lead to protect in the second leg at the Allianz Arena, the Spaniard opted to leave Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the bench for the duration of the match.

    The duo, who both bagged doubles in the first leg against the Bundesliga giants, were joined on the sidelines by Vitinha, who was omitted from the matchday squad entirely. Instead, the Parc des Princes crowd was introduced to a host of fresh faces, including 19-year-old goalkeeper Renato Marin and teenage debutant Pierre Mounguengue.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LORIENTAFP

    Rotated Parisians struggle for rhythm

    The match started brightly for the hosts when Ibrahim Mbaye found the back of the net with a fortuitous early strike. However, the makeshift nature of the PSG line-up soon became apparent as Lorient, a side that has proved a bogey team for Paris in recent seasons, grew into the contest through Pablo Pagis’ clinical equaliser.

    Warren Zaire-Emery, introduced as a second-half substitute to provide some much-needed experience, looked to have spared PSG's blushes when he restored the lead almost immediately after coming on. Yet the defensive vulnerabilities of a rotated backline were exposed again when young Mounguengue committed a costly error, allowing Aiyegun Tosin to level the scores for a second time.

  • Late VAR drama saves Lorient

    The closing stages were defined by a controversial moment that briefly looked set to hand PSG an undeserved victory. The referee initially pointed to the spot in stoppage time for what appeared to be a handball in the Lorient penalty area, sparking protests from the visitors who insisted the contact was non-existent.

    After a lengthy VAR intervention, the decision was ultimately overturned, leaving the home fans frustrated. It was a fitting end to a disjointed performance from the Ligue 1 leaders, who have now failed to beat the Brittany outfit in two league meetings this season.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LORIENTAFP

    Lens title hopes still alive

    While the draw does little to suggest PSG will lose their grip on the domestic crown, it does keep Lens, who have four games remaining, in the conversation. The gap remains seven points; any further slips from Luis Enrique’s men could lead to a nervy finish for a team chasing their fifth consecutive French title.

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Ligue 1
Metz crest
Metz
MET
Lorient crest
Lorient
FCL