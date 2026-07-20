AFP
PSG give up on pursuit of Real Madrid and Barcelona target
Paris Cool Interest to Protect Internal Talents
PSG have decided to dramatically drop out of the race to sign LOSC Lille's crown jewel, Bouaddi, during the summer transfer window. Despite holding a series of initial background enquiries regarding the teenager's market availability earlier in the season, club executives have finalised a strategic shift away from the dynamic midfielder.
According to L'Equipe, the Parisian heavyweights have determined they will not prioritise adding a fresh central midfielder to Luis Enrique's squad. The rationale behind freezing the Bouaddi file is a collective desire to establish clear pathways for the club's existing young nucleus. Following recent contract extensions for Senny Mayulu, Fabián Ruiz, and Lucas Beraldo, alongside the growing structural role of Desire Doue, the club feels fully insulated in the middle of the park.
- AFP
Spanish giants remain in the hunt
While PSG may have stepped aside, the race for Bouaddi’s signature is far from over. The 18-year-old remains one of the most highly sought-after talents of his generation, and his performances in the World Cup have caught the eyes of Europe's elite. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to be heavily linked with the midfielder.
To date, no concrete offers have been formalised by the Spanish heavyweights, but the exit of PSG from the race simplifies the landscape. With the local competition removed, the path is now clearer for Madrid or Barca to make their move if they choose to accelerate negotiations. The French youngster is viewed as a strategic long-term asset, and many scouts consider him ready to make the jump to a top-tier European environment sooner rather than later.
Milestone Records Underscore Historic Ceiling
Having risen rapidly through Lille's academy, Bouaddi became the youngest player in Ligue 1 history to reach 50 league appearances, surpassing the previous age-related milestone held by former Lille star Eden Hazard.
His maturity was further highlighted during Morocco's run to the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals. Bouaddi featured in five matches during the tournament and made history by becoming the second-youngest player ever to start a World Cup quarter-final, behind only Pele.
- Getty Images Sport
Lille maintain strong negotiating position
Despite the swirling transfer frenzy, Lille president Olivier Letang maintains immense institutional leverage behind the scenes. Having intelligently secured the player's long-term future through a contract extension running until June 2029, the club hierarchy is under zero financial pressure to sanction an immediate cut-price sale.
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