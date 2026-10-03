AFP
PSG have found a bizarre way to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to Mario Dorgeles after paying £2.9m without signing him
A unique financial agreement for a rising star
In a move that has raised eyebrows across the European transfer market, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly shelled out €3.3m to Braga without actually bringing a new player into Luis Enrique's squad. The investment is specifically tied to Dorgeles, a 22-year-old midfielder who has become one of the most talked-about prospects in the Portuguese top flight.
As per Foot Mercato, Rather than a standard transfer fee or a loan-with-option deal, this payment serves as a "right of preference," effectively placing the Ligue 1 giants at the very front of the line should Braga decide to cash in on the player.
The details of this strange arrangement were brought to light through the latest financial accounts released by the Portuguese club. The payment grants PSG a privileged position covering 100% of the economic and sporting rights regarding a future sale.
- AFP
Dorgeles and the Right to Dream pathway
Dorgeles arrived in Portugal during the summer of 2025, moving from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland for a reported fee of €11.5m. His development is a product of the renowned Right to Dream academy, which has consistently produced elite talent for the European stage. During his debut season with Braga, the midfielder proved his worth by contributing 7 goals and 4 assists across 39 matches in all competitions.
Although his involvement has been slightly more limited during the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign, his stock remains high. PSG’s decision to lock in their priority status now indicates they expect his value to skyrocket as he continues to mature. By securing this preference clause, they have mitigated the risk of being priced out of a move later or losing the player to a rival who might act more decisively in a future window.
Beating Premier League rivals to the punch
The urgency behind PSG's financial maneuver can be explained by the long list of suitors who have previously tracked Dorgeles. Both Arsenal and Chelsea were heavily linked with the midfielder during his time in Denmark, with scouts from the London clubs frequently present at Nordsjaelland fixtures. Newcastle United and Brighton were also credited with interest, as the Premier League's top talent-spotters identified the Ivorian as a potential star. By paying for the right of preference, PSG have effectively built a wall between Dorgeles and his English admirers.
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PSG's Braga connection runs deep
There are also deep-rooted institutional connections that facilitate such a deal. Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the group that owns PSG, currently holds a 29.6% stake in Braga, making them the second-largest shareholder in the Portuguese side. While this ownership link does not automatically mandate player movement between the two teams, it creates a transparent environment for complex financial deals like this one to be executed.
For now, Dorgeles will remain in Portugal, continuing his development under the watchful eye of both his current club and his prospective future employers. The £2.9m payment does not guarantee a transfer will ever take place, but it provides PSG with the ultimate safety net.
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