The English giants have found themselves in a difficult position despite their heavy scouting of the Lokomotiv Moscow attacker. While scouts across the division regard Batrakov as one of the finest young talents in world football, current UK sanctions have created a significant barrier. Regulations stemming from the ongoing Ukraine conflict mean there is no direct route for Premier League clubs to pay transfer fees to Russian entities.

This legal hurdle was recently highlighted by the Nikola Vlasic case involving West Ham, where it was ruled that payment of an outstanding fee was objectively impossible under British law. While City and Chelsea explored moves through their multi-club networks and United considered loan arrangements, none of these options provided a workable solution to bypass the restrictions.