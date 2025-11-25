PSG to battle Real Madrid and Liverpool for free Dayot Upamecano transfer amid ongoing Bayern Munich contract talks

French international Upamecano’s superb form this season has only added urgency to Bayern’s race against time to secure the defender’s long-term future. The French centre-back has been one of boss Kompany’s most influential performers, recently showcasing his impact in Bayern’s 6-2 victory over Freiburg, where he also scored. But despite Bayern’s desire to tie him down until 2030 or 2031, as reported by Sky Sport, the signature remains missing.

This delay has opened the door for Europe’s heavyweights. Madrid, long in the market for a long-term defensive successor, remain strongly interested. PSG, meanwhile, have now emerged as a serious contender, with Sky Sport reporting the French side have joined Madrid in vying for a potential free-transfer move next summer, a scenario Bayern desperately want to avoid.

Bayern’s position is clear, Upa is seen as central to the club’s defensive rebuild under Kompany, and the hierarchy is pushing to finalise terms as soon as possible. However, with his contract running until 2026 and financial constraints limiting Bayern’s flexibility, the situation remains delicate, and increasingly competitive.