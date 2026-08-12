PSG close in on sensational €55m swoop for World Cup hero

PSG are on the verge of completing the transfer of Torres from Barcelona. According to Sport, Les Parisiens have reached an agreement in principle with the Catalan giants for a total package worth €55 million, including bonuses. The French side initially saw a €40m bid rejected by Blugrana before increasing their offer to €50m fixed plus €5m in add-ons. The sum matches the fee Barcelona paid to sign the 26-year-old in 2021.

Torres arrives as a direct replacement for striker Goncalo Ramos, who departed for AC Milan earlier this summer. The transfer fills a key void in PSG's attack following the Portuguese forward's exit.