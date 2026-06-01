Premier League record-breaker James Milner retires! Ex-Liverpool & Man City star explains decision to hang up his boots at 40 years of age

Milner has confirmed he is hanging up his boots after a career that spanned nearly a quarter of a century. The Brighton veteran, who turned 40 in January, bows out as the holder of the most Premier League appearances in history, finishing with a staggering total of 658 games. He surpassed Gareth Barry's previous benchmark of 653 matches earlier this year, cementing his place as the league's ultimate marathon man.

The former England international represented Leeds United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton during 24 seasons at the top level. "After 24 seasons in the Premier League, it feels like the the right time to bring an end to my playing career," Milner stated upon his retirement. "I leave the game with immense pride, gratitude and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"From making my debut for Leeds United, who I supported growing up, at the age of 16 and becoming the Premier League's youngest scorer, I could never have dreamed of the journey I've been on, right through to not being able to lift my foot last year and then coming back to be part of Brighton qualifying for Europe for the second time in their history at the age of 40.

"To have gone on to represent Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool and Brighton and not forgetting a memorable month at Swindon, has been a huge privilege

"I've been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing my country. But more than anything, it is the people and friendships I've made throughout my time in the game I will cherish forever.

"To my family, thank you for every sacrifice, every mile travelled and every moment of encouragement. None of this would have been possible without you.

"I leave the game with immense pride, gratitude and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Football has given me far more than I could have ever imagined, and I will always be thankful for the opportunities it provided."