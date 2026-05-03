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Premier League explain why Benjamin Sesko's controversial goal for Man Utd against Liverpool was allowed to stand
Controversy erupts at Old Trafford
United raced into a dominant position early in their crucial Premier League encounter with Liverpool, but it was Sesko’s 10th goal of the season that provided the game's biggest talking point.
After Matheus Cunha had opened the scoring inside six minutes, Sesko found the net just eight minutes later to put United 2-0 up in a frantic start to the match.
The goal came after Bruno Fernandes worked space on the right side of the penalty area and flicked a dangerous ball into the six-yard box. Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman lunged to intercept but could only slap the ball into Sesko’s path. The ball struck the striker’s legs before bouncing up toward his chest and eventually bobbling over the goal line, sparking immediate protests from the visiting side.
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VAR takes center stage
Match official Stuart Attwell, acting as the VAR, was tasked with determining whether the ball had made contact with Sesko's hand or arm before crossing the line.The review lasted approximately three minutes as officials pored over several different broadcast angles.
While some replays suggested no contact, other angles appeared to show the ball brushing against the forward's fingers as it moved toward his chest.
Despite the prolonged check and the ambiguity of the footage, the goal was eventually upheld, allowing the Old Trafford faithful to celebrate a two-goal cushion.
Premier League clarifies the decision
To provide clarity on the incident, the Premier League Match Centre released a statement on X explaining why the goal was not overturned. The league official channel confirmed that the bar for intervention had not been met by the video evidence available to the officiating team during the high-pressure moment.
The Premier League’s Match Centre said: “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed there was no conclusive evidence that Sesko handled the ball before scoring.”
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Liverpool fight back before Mainoo winner
While the Sesko goal stood to give United a 2-0 lead at the break, the drama was far from over. Liverpool emerged for the second half with renewed intensity, quickly finding their way back into the contest. Dominik Szoboszlai pulled a goal back for the Reds shortly after the restart, shifting the momentum back in favour of the Merseysiders.
The comeback was completed in the 56th minute when Cody Gakpo found the equaliser, However United ultimately secured the victory, with Kobbie Mainoo netting the decisive winner in the 77th minute. The goal sealed a hard-fought triumph, lifting United to 64 points and cementing their spot in third place in the Premier League standings, while confirming their qualification for next season's Champions League.