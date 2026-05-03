Premier League explain why Benjamin Sesko's controversial goal for Man Utd against Liverpool was allowed to stand

United raced into a dominant position early in their crucial Premier League encounter with Liverpool, but it was Sesko’s 10th goal of the season that provided the game's biggest talking point.

After Matheus Cunha had opened the scoring inside six minutes, Sesko found the net just eight minutes later to put United 2-0 up in a frantic start to the match.

The goal came after Bruno Fernandes worked space on the right side of the penalty area and flicked a dangerous ball into the six-yard box. Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman lunged to intercept but could only slap the ball into Sesko’s path. The ball struck the striker’s legs before bouncing up toward his chest and eventually bobbling over the goal line, sparking immediate protests from the visiting side.