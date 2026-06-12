Chelsea should ditch Enzo Fernandez and make swap deal for Real Madrid midfielder, says former star

Speaking to BetVictor Live Casino, former World Cup winner Petit provided a comprehensive assessment of the situation, explicitly backing a high-profile midfield exchange. He said: "Eduardo Camavinga in a swap deal with Enzo Fernandez? Why not? Camavinga is still a very young player. He left Rennes for Madrid when he was eighteen years old and he has played for six or seven years for Real Madrid.

"He has won some big trophies too. This guy has been an amazing young prospect. I cannot judge his level for the last two seasons with what's going on at the club. You have so many players that didn't play well for Real Madrid for different reasons.

"Camavinga can be very good because we know that at Chelsea most of them are young players. He's got experience. When you come from Real Madrid to Chelsea having won many trophies and played there for so many years and you play for the national team, you arrive at the club with experience that's probably missing at Chelsea.

"Camavinga is a talented player, he would be a great fit."