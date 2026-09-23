AFP
'It is an honour, not unfair!' – Why Portugal's Fábio Silva refuses to compete with idol Cristiano Ronaldo
Fabio Silva embraces Portugal recall under Jorge Jesus
Borussia Dortmund striker Fabio Silva celebrated his return to the Portugal national team following a two-year international absence. Thriving in Germany after earlier learning spells in the Premier League, the 24-year-old forward expressed complete eagerness to work under newly appointed manager Jorge Jesus.
Despite facing fierce attacking competition alongside Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix, Fábio Silva views his recall as a crucial stepping stone.
He aims to prove his worth in tactical meetings and establish himself as a permanent international option.
- AFP
Striker rejects Ronaldo rival claims and labels CR7 an idol
Addressing the challenge of competing directly for central attacking positions with captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Fábio Silva dismissed suggestions that sharing a squad with the legend is unfair. Instead, the Dortmund star described training alongside Ronaldo as a dream opportunity to refine his own game.
He emphasized that studying Ronaldo's movement and elite mindset remains his primary focus during camp.
"No, I think it's more of a pleasure to be here and learn from him," Fabio Silva stated. "He's an idol, I've always been inspired by him and I wanted to have these opportunities to be with him. I'm going to try to learn from him, to know what I can improve. Everyone knows his worth and it's an honor to be here with him."
Jesus tactics and Guirassy partnership fuel Dortmund rise
Reflecting on his first days working under Jesus, Fabio Silva praised the veteran manager's intense tactical meetings and proven track record of elevating players. He noted that his mobile attacking role at Dortmund—dropping deep alongside target man Serhou Guirassy—complements Jesus' tactical framework.
The 24-year-old also confessed a personal regret regarding his early, hasty departure from boyhood club FC Porto.
"I had never worked with Jorge Jesus before, but I don't need to tell you about the great things he's done," Fabio Silva explained. "I want to learn a lot from him; all the players have always improved with him. The coach really likes these aspects, he understands a lot, you can see why he is where he is. It's about listening and doing."
- AFP
Forward urges youth patience as Portugal build new cycle
Having progressed through every youth level with Portugal, Fabio Silva credited Under-21 manager Rui Jorge and the Portuguese Football Federation for preparing young talents for the senior leap. He urged emerging players to focus on club performances while trusting the federation's pathway.
Reunited with former team-mates Francisco Conceicao and Pedro Neto, he noted their natural chemistry on the pitch.
Portugal look to integrate their returning attacking weapon across upcoming international fixtures.
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