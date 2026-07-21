Portugal warned they face 'tragedy' when Cristiano Ronaldo retires

Sa believes Ronaldo's influence extends far beyond his performances on the pitch, making his eventual departure a major challenge for Portuguese football. He also argued that Ronaldo has helped the FPF secure lucrative commercial deals for more than two decades and urged the governing body to prepare a fresh narrative for the post-Ronaldo era.

"It might be a bit harsh to say, but from a brand perspective, Ronaldo is incomparably bigger than the entire Portuguese national team and countless others combined," he told Lusa news agency.

"I'm not making a sporting analysis, but a brand analysis: it will be a tragedy when he leaves, because people still don't grasp the media attention that will be lost. We'll be falling down a high-speed escalator.

"He's the one who makes them sign numerous contracts and earn a lot of money for over 20 years. I believe the FPF is preparing a different narrative, because it can't be dependent on just one person and needs to present other types of arguments. Obviously, there are more to Portuguese football than Ronaldo, but they should explore this new strategy well."